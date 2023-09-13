A spine-tingling haunted house opens just outside Edmonton next month

If you want a good thrill this fall, you must check out this haunted house just outside of Edmonton.

The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying.

The haunted house will open on October 13 and run every Friday to Sunday from 6 to 10 pm until October 31.

Admission is either a non-perishable food bank donation or just $5, a low fee for some truly great haunting fun.

If you are on the hunt for spooky things to check out, you’ve got to add the Spruce Ridge Scare to your list. You might as well hit up Deadmonton, DARK at Fort Edmonton Park, and Pumpkins After Dark while you are at it.

Spruce Ridge Scare

Where: #287 Spruce Ridge Road, Spruce Grove

When: Various dates from October 13 to 31

Cost: Food bank donation or $5