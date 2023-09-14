Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing his live show to Edmonton next year

Beloved scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Edmonton next year, and he just might inspire local fans to help save the world.

Presale tickets are available now for The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy!, taking place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Nye will be presenting his live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye.

Nye is an American science educator, speaker, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author, and inventor. Throughout his career, he has worked to help people understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work.

His iconic PBS Kids series, Bill Nye the Science Guy, ran from 1993 to 1998 and won 18 Emmy Awards.

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at the Jubilee Auditorium will have Nye guide them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning educator will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

Presale tickets for An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! are available now. The general on-sale will begin tomorrow at 10 am.

When: March 2, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 11455 — 87th Avenue NW

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online