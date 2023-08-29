An ENORMOUS Oktoberfest celebration is coming to the ICE District

Get ready, raise a stein, and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games as a massive Oktoberfest celebration is coming to downtown Edmonton.

From September 22 to 30, Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall, in addition to live music, mouthwatering German cuisine, local vendors, activities, games, and more.

The scale of this event will make it the largest Oktoberfest in Western Canada, according to OEG Sports and Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to bring one of the world’s oldest and most inspiring cultural celebrations to ICE District, Edmonton’s epicentre of entertainment. Oktoberfest embodies the passion, kindness and community spirit of Albertans, and we can’t wait to bring everyone together once again to celebrate friendship, family, culture and, of course, delicious food and drink in the heart of Edmonton,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president and COO of Rogers Place and ICE District.

Some of the highlights of the fest will include a range of authentic Bavarian cuisine; savour the flavours of Germany with traditional dishes like schnitzel, sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and strudels crafted by local and international chefs.

Authentic German beer and a wide selection of domestic and imported beers from Fahr Brewery, Wild Rose Brewery, Blindman Brewing, Troubled Tea and Molson Canadian will be available with specially designed Oktoberfest steins as a take-home souvenir. If that’s not enough to satisfy you, get ready to dance with a mix of traditional German bands and other entertainers.

For the kids, Oktoberfest will have a variety of family-friendly activities to enjoy as well.

Pre-sale tickets are available now, with general sales beginning tomorrow at 10 am. Tickets are available here.