11 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 10 to 12
It’s getting chilly out there, and we’re not too thrilled with the sun setting at 5 pm, but thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
From a wicked ABBA-themed disco party to a brand-new wine bar in YEG, here are the 11 best things to see and do this weekend:
Observe a Remembrance Day ceremony
What: Remembrance Day ceremonies will occur across Edmonton this Saturday, with several events for residents to attend and honour those who lost their lives. We’ve put together a list of those ceremonies for you here.
When: November 11
Where: Across Edmonton
Gimme Gimme Disco
What: A massive dance party inspired by the legendary pop group ABBA is coming to Union Hall this Saturday.
When: November 11 at 10 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Tickets start at $27.68; get them here
Try a new wine bar
What: From the same team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America and more. Wine enthusiasts will love this cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona.
Where: 10330 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Edmonton Oil Kings vs Calgary Hitmen
What: Catch the Edmonton Oil Kings in action this weekend as they head into a Battle of Alberta with the Calgary Hitmen. We love to see those WHL ticket prices!
When: November 11 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $20; get them here
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
Little Shop of Horrors
What: A sci-fi comedy musical about the meek and bumbling assistant of a struggling floral shop who happens upon a strange new plant — Little Shop of Horrors is a wild story with a wicked soundtrack. You can catch the performance at the Citadel Theatre this weekend.
When: Running now until November 19
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Start at $40.25; get tickets here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Go see a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this November at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Trolls World Tour will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, November 11
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Shania Twain at Rogers Place
What: Country music legend and Canadian icon Shania Twain will perform this Sunday at Rogers Place.
When: November 12
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $88.33; get them here
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: A Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Have a cozy coffee date
What: Spend a quiet evening indoors this weekend and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and unwind with something hot and delicious.