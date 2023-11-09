11 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 10 to 12

It’s getting chilly out there, and we’re not too thrilled with the sun setting at 5 pm, but thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

From a wicked ABBA-themed disco party to a brand-new wine bar in YEG, here are the 11 best things to see and do this weekend:

What: Remembrance Day ceremonies will occur across Edmonton this Saturday, with several events for residents to attend and honour those who lost their lives. We’ve put together a list of those ceremonies for you here.

When: November 11

Where: Across Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gimme Gimme Disco (@gimmegimmedisco)

What: A massive dance party inspired by the legendary pop group ABBA is coming to Union Hall this Saturday.

When: November 11 at 10 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets start at $27.68; get them here

What: From the same team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America and more. Wine enthusiasts will love this cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona.

Where: 10330 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

You might also like: Here's what's open and closed in Edmonton on Remembrance Day

Rumours fly about Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to Alberta

9 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oil Kings (@edmoilkings)

What: Catch the Edmonton Oil Kings in action this weekend as they head into a Battle of Alberta with the Calgary Hitmen. We love to see those WHL ticket prices!

When: November 11 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $20; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: A sci-fi comedy musical about the meek and bumbling assistant of a struggling floral shop who happens upon a strange new plant — Little Shop of Horrors is a wild story with a wicked soundtrack. You can catch the performance at the Citadel Theatre this weekend.

When: Running now until November 19

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Start at $40.25; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this November at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Trolls World Tour will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: Various Cineplex locations

Shania Twain at Rogers Place

What: Country music legend and Canadian icon Shania Twain will perform this Sunday at Rogers Place.

When: November 12

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $88.33; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke (@barmstrong.photos)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: A Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Brick (@littlebrickyeg)

What: Spend a quiet evening indoors this weekend and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and unwind with something hot and delicious.