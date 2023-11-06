Here's what's open and closed in Edmonton on Remembrance Day

This Saturday is Remembrance Day, which is held in Canada to honour those who lost their lives protecting our country. The day occurs annually on November 11, and a moment of silence is observed at 11 am to remember those who fought for our freedom.

Some services will be closed on November 11, while others may have adjusted hours.

Many ceremonies will be held across the city on Saturday, and we have a list of those events here.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — on Remembrance Day in Edmonton.

You might also like: 10 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: November 6 to 10

6 magical Christmas markets happening in Edmonton this November

Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Edmonton

City of Edmonton services

Aquatics, leisure, and fitness centres: All city-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced on Remembrance Day. Check here for specific locations.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open from 10 am to 4 pm. The Muttart Conservatory will be open from 10 am until 5 pm.

Edmonton Public Library: All EPL locations will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Transit: LRT services will operate under the Saturday service schedule on Saturday, November 11. ETS services will recognize a moment of silence at 11 am.

Parking: Free parking will be available at the Stanley A. Milner Library, Canada Place and City Hall parkades on Remembrance Day.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas will both be open for moviegoers on Saturday.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s long weekend showtimes, visit Cineplex’s website here and Landmark Cinema’s here.

Where: