Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in November

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

Movies for just $2.99 are playing at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running for at least two Saturday mornings this November.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” the cinema chain said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning for only $2.99 plus tax.”

Under the Family Favourites programming, there are $2.99 movies every Saturday movie morning at Cineplex, but there won’t be a screening on the first Saturday of the month (November 4).

Here are the movies available.

Saturday, November 11 – Trolls World Tour

Saturday, November 18 – The Land Before Time

Another movie could be screened on November 25, but is yet to be confirmed, Cineplex told Daily Hive in an email.

A complete list of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.