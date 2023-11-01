Events

Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Nov 1 2023, 7:21 pm
Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Edmonton
Willequet Manuel/Shutterstock

Remembrance Day ceremonies will occur across Edmonton next week, with several events for residents to attend and honour those who lost their lives.

No information has been given for the event at the University of Alberta Butterdome, so check back when, or if, it’s announced.

We have rounded up where to attend and pay your respects at some of the already announced Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton.

The City will host its Remembrance Day ceremony at the City Hall Cenotaph this year, beginning at 10 am on Saturday, November 11.

Several city landmarks will also be lit up in red to mark Remembrance Day like they were last year, including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, and Rossdale Power Plant.

The Beverly Memorial Cenotaph will be holding its annual Remembrance Day program.

May be an image of 4 people and text that says "BEVERLY MEMORIAL CENOTAPH REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY NOVEMBER 11 Starting at 9:30am Church service at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church (11905 47 Street) begins at 9:30am From there, procession will march to the Beverly Memorial Cenotaph from the church The service at the Cenotaph (4001 118 Avenue) will then begin at 10:50am Please note the following street closures: 47 Street from 119 Avenue to 118 Avenue 118 Avenue from 47 Street 39 Street"

Beverly Memorial Cenotaph/Facebook

Those interested in learning more about Edmonton’s military history could also plan a visit to the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum, open from 10 am to 2 pm on Remembrance Day.

The City of St. Albert is also hosting an outdoor ceremony at the St. Albert Cenotaph. The ceremony begins at 10:30 am.

Leduc will host an in-person ceremony at the Leduc Legion at 9:45 am.

There will be no ceremonies at Edmonton’s Municipal Cemeteries on Remembrance Day.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop