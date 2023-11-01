Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Edmonton

Remembrance Day ceremonies will occur across Edmonton next week, with several events for residents to attend and honour those who lost their lives.

No information has been given for the event at the University of Alberta Butterdome, so check back when, or if, it’s announced.

We have rounded up where to attend and pay your respects at some of the already announced Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton.

The City will host its Remembrance Day ceremony at the City Hall Cenotaph this year, beginning at 10 am on Saturday, November 11.

Several city landmarks will also be lit up in red to mark Remembrance Day like they were last year, including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, and Rossdale Power Plant.

The Beverly Memorial Cenotaph will be holding its annual Remembrance Day program.

Those interested in learning more about Edmonton’s military history could also plan a visit to the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum, open from 10 am to 2 pm on Remembrance Day.

The City of St. Albert is also hosting an outdoor ceremony at the St. Albert Cenotaph. The ceremony begins at 10:30 am.

Leduc will host an in-person ceremony at the Leduc Legion at 9:45 am.

There will be no ceremonies at Edmonton’s Municipal Cemeteries on Remembrance Day.