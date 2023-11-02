9 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

When there’s a chill in the air, there’s certainly an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of winter being brightened up by an exciting date on the calendar.

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this winter in Edmonton.

Wandering around tons of local vendors, grabbing some sweet treats, and just spending time with the bf? Sounds solid to us!

Have a cozy coffee date

Keep the date vibes comfy and low-key with a trip to one of Edmonton’s coziest cafes. There’s nothing better than sipping a hot drink in a comfortable chair with your loved one!

Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo with the boyfriend this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light. Cute animals and pretty lights? A date to remember!

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

A historic, beautiful building, a massive Christmas tree and tons of Christmas lights? An evening or day at the Alberta Legislature in the winter is stunning and also free. More money for that fancy dinner before hitting the leg up!

Go skating

Lace up those skates, fill a thermos, and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating is some of the most fun you can have outdoors, and it’s totally free! Check out our roundup of the best spots to skate around Edmonton. You can use that extra cash to buy your sweetheart something hot to sip on after.

Grab some Starbs and stroll through Candy Cane Lane. It’s super cute and is peak winter/holiday vibes in Edmonton. Too chilly for a walk? Hop in your vehicle and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton and perfect for a date. Plus, you don’t have to step outside!

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date and time with the one you love, along with thousands of lights all around you.

Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival, taking place February 9 to 19, 2024. Cuddle up by the bonfire and take in all of the incredible sights and sounds of this festival! Best of all, it’s free to attend.