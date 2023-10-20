7 cozy cafes in Edmonton for you to warm up in this season

The days are getting shorter, the air is chillier, and it won’t be long before the snow begins to fall in Edmonton. Luckily, we have tons of cozy cafes in Edmonton to keep you warm.

With most of us opting to spend more time indoors these days, keep warm and grab something piping hot and tasty at these seven cozy cafes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrot Community Coffeehouse (@thecarrotcoffeehouse)

The lived-in and inviting feel of this volunteer-powered cafe is sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy when the temperature outside drops. In addition to a hot cup of delicious coffee and locally made goods, this space also serves as a community arts space, showcasing the work of local artists with monthly galleries, weekly open mic nights, and other attractions.

Address: 9531 118th Avenue NW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Square 1 Coffee (@square1coffee)

We love the vibes inside Square 1 Coffee, and its two stunning locations are the perfect cozy place to set up and study while the snow falls outside. With fresh in-house baked goods, incredible coffee, wine, and craft beer, you’ll feel at home here in no time.

Address: 15 Fairway Drive NW (Aspen Gardens), 14055 West Block Drive NW (Glenora)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Old Beverly Cafe (@oldbeverlycafe_)

With its vintage decor and delightful treats, the Old Beverly Cafe is a total gem. This sweet little spot serves up some fantastic brunch and a delightfully British afternoon tea.

Address: 3908 118th Avenue

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandolin Books and Coffee Co. (@mandolinbooks)

Nothing beats a good book and a coffee, and Mandolin Books pairs these two perfectly. Grab something good to read, something warm to sip, and enjoy the cozy atmosphere of this adorable shop.

Address: 6419 112th Avenue NW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Brick (@littlebrickyeg)

Nestled in the heart of Riverdale, Little Brick is a charming cafe and general store located inside a gorgeous brick home. It’s one of Edmonton’s coziest cafes, and you won’t want to leave the inside of this stunning location on a cold, snowy day.

Address: 10004 90th Street NW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sober Cat Café (@sobercatcafe)

Located within the stunning DOSC Steakhouse, the gorgeous decor and brick walls inside Sober Cat Cafe will certainly warm you up this season. It’s also a pretty little spot for some brunch!

Address: 10190 104th Street NW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Butter Cafe (@brownbuttercafe)

This tiny gem is likely well-known to people living south of the Whitemud, but for others, it’s well worth the trip to this cute little spot for its drinks and delicious baked goods. It’s one of the most cozy cafes in Edmonton!

Address: 1528 91st Street SW

Instagram