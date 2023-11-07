Coterie: New wine bar just opened in Edmonton

Coterie, a brand-new wine bar, has just opened in Edmonton.

Wine enthusiasts are going to love the cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona, Edmonton.

The moody venue is like a slice of Parisian life, complete with a hand-painted mural by local artist Andréa Schmidt.

From the same team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America and more. There’s also a selection of rotating local and imported beers.

Coterie also serves up a selection of small plates and snacks to accompany a glass of vino, including wild mushroom pâté, baked brie and beef bourguignon.

The spot does have limited seating, so you’ll want to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.

Coterie is the perfect addition to the city, and who knows, it could just end up as one of Edmonton’s best bars.

Address: 10330 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 825-480-1817

