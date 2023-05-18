14 incredible things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: May 19 to 22

May Long Weekend has finally arrived in the City of Edmonton.

The sun is shining, flowers are blooming, and all of our favourite destinations are finally opening for the season. Summer is here in the city, and we are so ready to get out and enjoy it.

Here are 14 incredible things to get up to this long weekend.

What: The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has announced it will hold its first colossal parking lot sale of the year on Monday, May 22. More than 60 vendors are setting up shop for the sale to offer tens of thousands of unique pieces like collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, china, art, sports stuff, tools, toys, and so much more.

Where: Old Strathcona Antique Mall — 10323 78th Avenue NW, Edmonton

When: Monday, May 22, from 9 am to 4 pm

Cost: Free to attend, but you never know what you might find!

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: This massive music festival is back for 2023 with a stellar lineup. Taking place inside World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall, you’ll feel like you’re at a beach party while enjoying this massive electronic dance music and rap festival.

When: May 21

Where: World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall

Tickets: Start at $89; get them here

What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Opens May 20

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: May 20

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: This event focuses on underground art, alternative fashion, and

anything surrounding alternative culture. It is a place to give like-minded artists,

creators, and vendors a place to showcase their creations. The market also will have harm reduction information sessions and naloxone/drug test training at the event.

Where: Ritchie Community League — 7727 98th Street

When: May 20

Cost: Free

What: It’s finally time for Edmonton’s outdoor pools to open and you can swim while soaking up the sun just in time for the long weekend. The Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 20, weather permitting, and timed entries are available.

Where: Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool

When: May 20

Cost: $9 adult admission

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it opens for the season on May 20. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Opens May 20

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: Have you ever wanted to feel like you are in Jurassic Park? If so, Jurassic Forest near Gibbons is the place to be. You come face-to-face with prehistoric creatures like Stegosaurus and Triceratops throughout a two-kilometre trek on boardwalks. It can also be explored year-round, so you can see what a dinosaur would look like in the winter.

When: Open seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 23210 Township Road 564 #2, Gibbons, Alberta

Cost: $17 adult admission

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: This month, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is coming to the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.

When: May 5 to October 9

Where: Telus World of Science

Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)

What: With May long weekend comes the unofficial start of Summer in Edmonton, and it’s a great time to get out and enjoy a picnic with some friends. Check out our curated list of the most scenic spots for a picnic in Edmonton.