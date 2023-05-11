The City of Edmonton just revealed the opening dates for outdoor pools

It’s finally time for Edmonton’s outdoor pools to open and you can swim while soaking up the sun just in time for the long weekend.

The city announced yesterday that the Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 20, weather permitting.

Queen Elizabeth Pool will open on May 30, Oliver Outdoor Pool will open on June 3, and the Borden Natural Swimming Pool will open on June 10.

If you were hoping to catch some waves at the Mill Creek Outdoor Pool, however, you’ll have to wait until next year. The pool is currently undergoing some rehabilitation and will remain closed for the season.

Starting this Saturday, timed entries will be available for Fred Broadstock for its opening day on May 20.

There will be four timed entry opportunities at each site during the day. Drop-in access will depend on the site capacity minus the timed entry opportunities. You can book a time online to secure a spot and skip any potential lineup during public swim times.

Pool hours of operation are subject to change and pools may close due to bad weather. The outdoor pool status is updated twice daily between 10 am and 2 pm via the City’s Facility Notifications here.

Happy swimming!