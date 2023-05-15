A massive antique parking lot sale is back in Edmonton this long weekend

The massive parking lot sale at Edmonton’s most prominent antique store is back for another year.

Naturally, we are very excited about it.

The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has announced it will hold its first colossal parking lot sale of the year on Monday, May 22.

More than 60 vendors are setting up shop for the sale to offer tens of thousands of unique pieces like collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, china, art, sports stuff, tools, toys, and so much more.

“Our parking lot sales are BACK! With DOZENS of vendors, fantastic deals, and tens of thousands of treasures to be found!” the mall stated on its Facebook event.

“Enjoy Jamaican food for lunch, as well as cool treats in the cafe!”

So mark your calendars and call up your friends. We are sure you’ll find something you’ll want to take home with you at this huge antique sale!

Old Strathcona Antique Mall Parking Lot Sale

When: Monday, May 22 from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Old Strathcona Antique Mall — 10323 78 Avenue NW, Edmonton