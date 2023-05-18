Rge Rd: Inside Edmonton's hottest spot for wild game and seasonal eats

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2023, and an ultra-popular YEG spot made the list: Rge Rd.

Coming in at number 89, Rge Rd was the second Edmonton restaurant to make the list. Biera was the highest-ranking local restaurant at 84.

With its focus on wood fire cooking, Rge Rd offers whole animal butchery and cuisine that celebrates the prairies’ tastes and flavours, incorporating traditional and modern contemporary cooking methods executed with skill, passion, and an understanding of seasonal ingredients.

“Happy that Edmonton is represented once again on this list! We’re a scrappy bunch with great hockey and delicious food,” wrote Rge Rd in an Instagram post.

“Our rustic, authentic cuisine is kissed by birch smoke and paired with fine wine. We remain steadfast in our commitment to showcasing and celebrating seasonal food produced right here.”

So, what makes this restaurant so special?

Located near 124 Street, it’s more than likely than not that Rge Rd has been recommended to you at least once. If you’ve been here for a while, you’ll know it’s one of Edmonton’s most popular restaurants.

The menu features wild game, sustainable seafood, seasonal vegetables, local grains, Okanagan wines, and local craft beers.

Rge Rd’s menu currently features six main dishes: butcher’s cut beef, Pilatus Farms bison, Alberta boar, steelhead trout, potato & chickpea gnocchi, and Four Whistle Farm duck breast.

To start, we recommend one of two options: the elk tartare or the nightly special, known as “Questionable Bits,” which reflects Chef Blair’s whole-animal approach and utilizes each inch of every animal.

As a main, the fennel and mustard marinated Alberta boar is accompanied by sprouted wheat berries, green beans, and an apple cider and bay leaf crème liaison with spring chimichurri.

After a spectacular meal, why not top it off with the Dutch rum raisin and apple cake for dessert?

Don’t miss the charcuterie at this spot, either. Straight from Rge Rds butcher shop, enjoy a picnic with a pick-up charcuterie box. You can even pick up a few “park pops” to enjoy a beverage or two out in the sun.

If you live in Edmonton and have never been here, this is your wake-up call to finally make that reservation. If it’s worth visiting YEG just to dine here (and it is), then what are you waiting for?

Address: 10643 123rd Street