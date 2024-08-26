31 incredible things to check out in Edmonton this September

Summer is coming to an end in Edmonton, but there are still plenty of incredible things to see and do around the city.

From all of the festivals and parties celebrating food, music, culture, and the outdoors to sports and the onset of the haunted season, check out these incredible events and activities in Edmonton this September.

Instagram에서 이 게시물 보기 Rogers Place(@rogersplace)님의 공유 게시물

What: WWE Friday Night SmackDown to Edmonton this month for the first time in over a decade! This will be a wild night of crushing slams and high-flying manoeuvers that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

When: Friday, September 6 at 5:45 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $51; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 27 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 27 to October 31

Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW

Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purple City Music Festival (@purplecityfest)

What: Purple City Music Festival runs from September 6 to 8 and will feature more than 60 artists on nine stages within a two-block radius in downtown Edmonton. Some genres represented at this year’s festival include punk, psych-rock, post-punk, and shoegaze.

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: September 6 to 8

Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktails and Jerk Festival (@cocktailsnjerk)

What: This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.

When: September 6 to 7, 2024

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $24.57; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland later this month, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: September 12 to 28

Cost: $25; find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strathearn Art Walk (@strathearnartwalk)

What: Taking place on the stunning parkland alongside Strathearn Drive, the Strathearn Art Walk is something we look forward to every September, and it’s totally free to check out! Even if you don’t pick something up, it’s a great day browsing through the local art.

Where: Along Strathearn Drive between 91st Street and 89th Street

When: September 7 and 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDMONTON EXPO (@edmontonexpoofficial)

What: This MASSIVE celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month. It’s a three-day experience that will leave you feeling out of this world! This year’s celebrity guests include Grant Gustin, Anthony Daniels, and Jonathan Frakes, among others.

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre

When: September 20 to 22

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $29; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤MACKENZIE PORTER🖤 (@mackenziepmusic)

What: Calling all country music fans! The 2024 Canadian Country Music Awards are coming to Edmonton for the first time in 10 years! This year’s awards will be hosted by country superstar Thomas Rhett.

When: September 14 at 6 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $62; get them here

Movies on the Square What: Free outdoor movies are taking place in Churchill Square this September, including Spirit Untamed and Ringo being shown on the big screen. Grab a chair and a bite to eat, and enjoy! When: September 13 at 5 pm and 6:45 pm

Where: Churchill Square

Price: Free Savour Strathcona What: Savour Strathcona is an annual celebration of local food and art in Strathcona County, and it’s free to check out. The event features local independent restaurants and food trucks with sample sizes of their wares available for purchase. The festival will also have an art market and live music. Where: Strathcona County Community Centre — 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

When: Sunday, September 8, from 3 to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: September 7 vs. Calgary and September 21 vs. Winnipeg

Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 18 to November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $67; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Intl Film Festival (@edmfilmfest)

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month!

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 26 to October 5

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: Each Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell out quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Foundation (@fortedmontonfoundation)

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 22, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 22

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here

What: Celebrate four days of funny with the Edmonton Comedy Festival! This event will feature amazing performers from across Canada and the United States.

Where: Various venues around Edmonton

When: September 25 to 28

Cost: Varies, find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bountiful Farmers’ Market – Southside Edmonton (@bountifulfarmersmarketyeg)

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Company Brewing (@oddcompanybrewing)

What: With the last of the warm and sunny days upon us, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to hit up this September.

What: Join the Terry Fox Run later this month to participate in a Canadian tradition and raise money for cancer research.

When: September 15 at 11 am

Where: Kinsmen Park — 9100 Walterdale Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airwrecka (@imagesbyerykah)

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this September, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton.

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metis Crossing (@metiscrossing)

What: Experience a day of community, reflection, dialogue, and hope at the Truth and Reconciliation Event at Métis Crossing later this month. Observe an opening ceremony featuring prayers and stories of resilience, followed by conversations with Métis Knowledge Holders. Enjoy traditional live music and dance that celebrates the spirit of the Métis community.

When: Monday, September 30th, 2024

Where: 17339 Victoria Trail, Smoky Lake, Alberta

Cost: Free

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

You might also like: The ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta

Dark at Fort Edmonton Park is back and tickets are now on sale

12 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this September

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime way to spend your summer.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jody Ainley (@pawprints1405)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online