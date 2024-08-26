31 incredible things to check out in Edmonton this September
Summer is coming to an end in Edmonton, but there are still plenty of incredible things to see and do around the city.
From all of the festivals and parties celebrating food, music, culture, and the outdoors to sports and the onset of the haunted season, check out these incredible events and activities in Edmonton this September.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
What: WWE Friday Night SmackDown to Edmonton this month for the first time in over a decade! This will be a wild night of crushing slams and high-flying manoeuvers that will keep you on the edge of your seat!
When: Friday, September 6 at 5:45 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $51; get tickets here
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 27 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.
When: September 27 to October 31
Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW
Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here
Purple City Music Festival
What: Purple City Music Festival runs from September 6 to 8 and will feature more than 60 artists on nine stages within a two-block radius in downtown Edmonton. Some genres represented at this year’s festival include punk, psych-rock, post-punk, and shoegaze.
Where: Multiple venues downtown
When: September 6 to 8
Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here
Cocktails and Jerk Festival
What: This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.
When: September 6 to 7, 2024
Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $24.57; buy tickets here
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!
When: Open until October 27
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here
Oktoberfest in the ICE District
What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland later this month, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
When: September 12 to 28
Cost: $25; find tickets here
Strathearn Art Walk
What: Taking place on the stunning parkland alongside Strathearn Drive, the Strathearn Art Walk is something we look forward to every September, and it’s totally free to check out! Even if you don’t pick something up, it’s a great day browsing through the local art.
Where: Along Strathearn Drive between 91st Street and 89th Street
When: September 7 and 8
Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
What: This MASSIVE celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month. It’s a three-day experience that will leave you feeling out of this world! This year’s celebrity guests include Grant Gustin, Anthony Daniels, and Jonathan Frakes, among others.
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre
When: September 20 to 22
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $29; get them here
Canadian Country Music Awards
What: Calling all country music fans! The 2024 Canadian Country Music Awards are coming to Edmonton for the first time in 10 years! This year’s awards will be hosted by country superstar Thomas Rhett.
When: September 14 at 6 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $62; get them here
See an Edmonton Elks game
What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
When: September 7 vs. Calgary and September 21 vs. Winnipeg
Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 18 to November 27
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $67; get tickets here
Edmonton International Film Festival
What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month!
Where: Various theatres in Edmonton
When: September 26 to October 5
Cost: Varies
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: Each Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell out quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 22, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 22
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here
Edmonton Comedy Festival
What: Celebrate four days of funny with the Edmonton Comedy Festival! This event will feature amazing performers from across Canada and the United States.
Where: Various venues around Edmonton
When: September 25 to 28
Cost: Varies, find tickets here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Hit up a patio
What: With the last of the warm and sunny days upon us, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to hit up this September.
Edmonton Terry Fox Run
What: Join the Terry Fox Run later this month to participate in a Canadian tradition and raise money for cancer research.
When: September 15 at 11 am
Where: Kinsmen Park — 9100 Walterdale Hill
Galaxyland
What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here
Telus World of Science
What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this September, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.
When: Open 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton.
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Métis Crossing Truth and Reconciliation
What: Experience a day of community, reflection, dialogue, and hope at the Truth and Reconciliation Event at Métis Crossing later this month. Observe an opening ceremony featuring prayers and stories of resilience, followed by conversations with Métis Knowledge Holders. Enjoy traditional live music and dance that celebrates the spirit of the Métis community.
When: Monday, September 30th, 2024
Where: 17339 Victoria Trail, Smoky Lake, Alberta
Cost: Free
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime way to spend your summer.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online