12 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this September

As we begin to say goodbye to summer and welcome a new season, we can’t wait to check out all of the fantastic artists hitting the stage in Edmonton this September.

From rock to hip-hop to punk to country and more, we’ve curated a list of 12 incredible concerts coming to Edmonton next month.

When: Monday, September 2 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $48.85; get tickets here

When: Friday, September 6 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $62.28; get tickets here

When: Saturday, September 7 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $113.20; get tickets here

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: September 6 to 8

Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here

When: Monday, September 16 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $94; get tickets here

When: Wednesday, September 18 at 8 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $60.23; get tickets here

When: Sunday, September 15 at 8 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino

Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here

When: Thursday, September 19 at 8 pm

Where: The Buckingham

Cost: $35.90; get tickets here

When: Friday, September 20 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $57.66; get tickets here

When: Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $33; get tickets here

When: Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $69.61; get tickets here

When: Sunday, September 29 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $111.50; get tickets here