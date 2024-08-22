12 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this September

As we begin to say goodbye to summer and welcome a new season, we can’t wait to check out all of the fantastic artists hitting the stage in Edmonton this September.
From rock to hip-hop to punk to country and more, we’ve curated a list of 12 incredible concerts coming to Edmonton next month.
Kings of Leon
View this post on Instagram
When: Monday, September 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $48.85; get tickets here
Frank Turner
View this post on Instagram
When: Friday, September 6 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $62.28; get tickets here
Bryson Tiller
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, September 7 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $113.20; get tickets here
Purple City Music Festival
View this post on Instagram
Where: Multiple venues downtown
When: September 6 to 8
Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here
Avril Lavigne
View this post on Instagram
When: Monday, September 16 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $94; get tickets here
Tokyo Police Club
View this post on Instagram
When: Wednesday, September 18 at 8 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $60.23; get tickets here
The Cult
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, September 15 at 8 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here
F*cked Up
View this post on Instagram
When: Thursday, September 19 at 8 pm
Where: The Buckingham
Cost: $35.90; get tickets here
Explosions in the Sky
View this post on Instagram
When: Friday, September 20 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $57.66; get tickets here
Sam Hunt
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $33; get tickets here
Social Distortion
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $69.61; get tickets here
Childish Gambino
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, September 29 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $111.50; get tickets here