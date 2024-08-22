EventsConcerts

12 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this September

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 22 2024, 8:16 pm
Abbey Cutrer for The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK │ Piet Levy/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

As we begin to say goodbye to summer and welcome a new season, we can’t wait to check out all of the fantastic artists hitting the stage in Edmonton this September.

From rock to hip-hop to punk to country and more, we’ve curated a list of 12 incredible concerts coming to Edmonton next month.

Kings of Leon

 



 



When: Monday, September 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $48.85; get tickets here

Frank Turner

 



 



When: Friday, September 6 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $62.28; get tickets here

Bryson Tiller

 



 



When: Saturday, September 7 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $113.20; get tickets here

Purple City Music Festival

Where: Multiple venues downtown
When: September 6 to 8
Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here

Avril Lavigne

 



 



When: Monday, September 16 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $94; get tickets here

Tokyo Police Club

When: Wednesday, September 18 at 8 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $60.23; get tickets here

The Cult

 



 



When: Sunday, September 15 at 8 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Cost: Start at $94.85; get tickets here

F*cked Up

 



 



When: Thursday, September 19 at 8 pm
Where: The Buckingham
Cost: $35.90; get tickets here

Explosions in the Sky

When: Friday, September 20 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $57.66; get tickets here

Sam Hunt

 



 



When: Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $33; get tickets here

Social Distortion

 



 



When: Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $69.61; get tickets here

Childish Gambino

 



 



When: Sunday, September 29 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $111.50; get tickets here

Allison Stephen
