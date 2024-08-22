If you’ve been on the hunt for your next new favourite band, look no further than a music festival coming to Edmonton early next month.

Purple City Music Festival runs from September 6 to 8 and will feature more than 60 artists on nine stages within a two-block radius in downtown Edmonton. Some genres represented at this year’s festival include punk, psych-rock, post-punk, and shoegaze.

Headliners include New York City’s Gustaf, Texas’ goth heavyweights Urban Heat, British doom metal band Conan, psych rock stars Spoon Benders, iconic West Coast post-punk outfit ACTORS, the acid-drenched techno brutalism of Pelada, and the American hardcore punk rock of Total Chaos, among others.

In addition to a host of paid shows, there are free events to attend, including free all-ages shows at the Purple City Block Party outside of the Starlite Room all afternoon on Saturday.

“With an emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility and future-minded arts, Purple City Music Festival unites music lovers from all walks of life to share an unforgettable experience of community, connection and discovery,” said Purple City Music Festival.

Shows will take place inside venues, including The Starlite Room, Temple Stage, River City Revival House, both floors of the Freemasons Hall of Edmonton, McDougall United Church, and the Downtown Edmonton Community League (DECL).

Individual tickets are available for each artist; however, we recommend picking up a weekend pass to catch as many acts as possible. It’s guaranteed to be a total blast!

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: September 6 to 8

Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here