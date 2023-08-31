15 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: September 1 to 4

The Labour Day long weekend has finally arrived here in Edmonton and there’s no shortage of fantastic things to do.

This is your chance to take in those final days of summer because the leaves will be flying off the trees in no time. From some incredible food markets and festivals to a celebration of Alberta, check out these 15 things to do in Edmonton this long weekend.

What: This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $15, buy tickets here

What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 1 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more. This is the final weekend to catch the village in action, as it closes for the season after the Labour Day long weekend.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Trolls will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, September 2

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open for the season! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.

What: To celebrate Alberta becoming a province, free public events will take place at Edmonton’s Legislature Grounds this Labour Day long weekend featuring a concert with folk-rock legends Captain Tractor plus a thrilling drone show to wrap up. From entertainment, a beer garden, and a made-in-Alberta marketplace to cultural workshops and activities for kids, there will be fun for the whole family.

When: September 2 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Alberta Legislature Grounds

Cost: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice week for it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada and it’s the perfect long weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Mural Massive, a block party celebrating a week of mural painting in Old Strathcona and Downtown, is back for its fourth year in a row, and it’s the perfect send-off for summer. This year’s party takes place September 2 at the Grindstone Theatre.

Where: Grindstone Theatre — 10019 81st Avenue, Edmonton

When: September 2 from 2 pm to 2 am

Tickets: $38.17 — get them here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this month at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: This is a fantastic and free Disney concert featuring the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and vocalists. Disney in Concert A Dream is a Wish will feature music from beloved Disney animated feature films, including Encanto, Tangled, Cars, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and more!

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: September 1 and 2 at 7 pm

Cost: Free

What: As autumn starts to creep up, what’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekday out in the pumpkin patch.

What: Activate is a unique arcade chain that allows you to combine fitness, entertainment, and gaming with a variety of incredible games. The facility is divided into a number of rooms, each with unique concepts and levels for any type of experience or fitness level.

Where: 1949 98th Street NW

Hours: 9:30 am to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, 9:30 am to 11:30 Friday and Saturday

Cost: $28 per person