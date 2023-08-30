It’s time to bring out your competitive side and check out a unique interactive gaming experience at Activate Edmonton.

Activate is a unique arcade chain that allows you to combine fitness, entertainment, and gaming with a variety of incredible games. The spot has been open in Edmonton for nearly a year and is a can’t-miss experience.

The facility is divided into a number of rooms, each with unique concepts and levels for any type of experience or fitness level. You can choose to play as a team or against each other, and RFID wristbands let you track your scores depending on how quickly you complete a challenge.

One of the fun rooms, called Mega Grid, certainly gives us Squid Game vibes: the room has pressure-sensing floors and buttons, and players have to freeze at the right time as statues before running to complete the task.

So grab some friends and put your skills to the test! Whether it be evading glowing eyes in the “Hide” room, shooting lasers, or scaling an interactive flowing rock climbing wall, this is one cool experience you won’t want to miss.

Activate also has two locations south of Edmonton in Calgary, two in Winnipeg, three in Ontario, one in Halifax, and six facilities in the US.

Where: 1949 98th Street NW

Hours: 9:30 am to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, 9:30 am to 11:30 Friday and Saturday

