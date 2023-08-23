Edmonton's getting a bunch of new murals and there's a party to celebrate

Edmonton is about to get a fresh coat of colour, and there’s a massive party taking place to celebrate the occasion.

Mural Massive, a block party celebrating a week of mural painting in Old Strathcona and Downtown, is back for its fourth year in a row, and it’s the perfect send-off for summer. This year’s party takes place September 2 at the Grindstone Theatre.

“Anchored on celebrating the diverse arts and theatre culture that makes Edmonton so darn rad, the festival is a week of live mural painting, culminating with a block party full of fun, drinks, dancing, art, mayhem, and more!” the festival site says.

New murals are being painted in the following places, with more locations to be announced:

Scotiabank on Whyte Avenue

Numo Cannabis on 107th Avenue

Trust Law on 80th Avenue

Music at the event will feature a whole host of local artists, such as Carter and the Capitals, Kate Stevens, Sour, and Ntwali, plus an electronic music after-party with artists out of Vancouver. A full lineup of artists and comedy acts is also expected to be announced soon.

So keep your eyes open for some brand-new murals, and don’t forget to hit up the block party! Grab a drink, meet some artists, and enjoy being outdoors while the weather is still nice.

Mural Massive Block Party

Where: Grindstone Theatre — 10019 81st Avenue, Edmonton

When: September 2 from 2 pm to 2 am

Tickets: $38.17 — get them here