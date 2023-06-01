11 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 2 to 4

It’s looking like a beautiful weekend here in the city, and all of this rain has things looking extra fresh.

From concerts to cruises, here are the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: You won’t want to miss a beat of the Downtown Spark Block Party! This free event will feature incredible acts including headliner William Prince, and Calgary’s Nice Horse, a fantastic country band that won Music Video of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards. Plus, there will be food trucks and a beer garden!

Where: Macdonald Drive & 101st Street

When: June 3 from 3 to 10 pm

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Cost: Varies

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

When: May 25 to June 4

Cost: Free

If last summer was Garth Brooks, it’s all about Luke Combs this summer. The country music superstar will be stopping in Edmonton this month as part of his 2023 world tour. Edmonton loves its country, so you know this will be a MASSIVE one this weekend.

When: June 3

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Time: 5:45 pm

Tickets: Start at $85.10 each; get them here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Tom & Jerry will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: June 3

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter