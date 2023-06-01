Events

11 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 2 to 4

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jun 1 2023, 7:00 pm
11 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: June 2 to 4
@edmontondtwn/Instagram │ Harold Stiver/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Fri, June 16, 8:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s looking like a beautiful weekend here in the city, and all of this rain has things looking extra fresh.

From concerts to cruises, here are the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

Downtown Spark Block Party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

What: You won’t want to miss a beat of the Downtown Spark Block Party! This free event will feature incredible acts including headliner William Prince, and Calgary’s Nice Horse, a fantastic country band that won Music Video of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards. Plus, there will be food trucks and a beer garden!

Where: Macdonald Drive & 101st Street
When: June 3 from 3 to 10 pm
Cost: Free

Fort Edmonton Park

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

Pride Month

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pride Edmonton (@pride.edmonton)


What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here
Cost: Varies

Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat

The iconic Edmonton Riverboat is officially open for the season

The Edmonton Riverboat/Facebook

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

Check out Downtown Spark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)
When: May 25 to June 4
Cost: Free

Luke Combs at Commonwealth Stadium

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

If last summer was Garth Brooks, it’s all about Luke Combs this summer. The country music superstar will be stopping in Edmonton this month as part of his 2023 world tour. Edmonton loves its country, so you know this will be a MASSIVE one this weekend.

When: June 3
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Time: 5:45 pm
Tickets: Start at $85.10 each; get them here

Go see a $2.99 movie at Cineplex

Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Tom & Jerry will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When:  June 3
Where: Various Cineplex locations

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market

The Old Strathcona Farmers' Market is undergoing a HUGE transformation (RENDERINGS)

joi54/Shutterstock

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW
When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission

Grab a flight at a local brewery

Happy Beer Street is Edmonton's hottest new spot to grab a pint

@happybeerstreet/Instagram

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

Elk Island National Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Edwards (@jo_oedwards)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.