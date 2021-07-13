If you’re thirsty for some delicious bubble tea, we’ve rounded up the best bubble tea in Edmonton you need to try at least once.

From chains to smaller shops, there are plenty of great bubble tea locations across Edmonton. Here are some spots we consider the best of the best.

Gong Cha is well known across the prairies, and for good reason. It’s selection is great, with a strong standard for its delicious flavours. It’s location in West Edmonton Mall is usually always bumping, so you know its a good bubble tea spot.

Address: 8882 170 Street NW #2170, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-2628

Address: 10236 103 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-244-2288

Address: 10342 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-469-5588

Sprinkled throughout the city, Dream Tea is an easy introduction if you are looking to have bubble tea for the first time. The menu is extensive, and check out their food while you are at it too.

Address: 2160 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587- 520-1188

Address: 11242 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-425-8966



Address: 7912 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-988-7878

Address: 158 9450 137 Avenue NW , Edmonton

Phone: 780-756-3937

Address: Suite 2584, Phase III, West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780- 705-9842

Address: 5065 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-395-0011

Take a gander at the Alley Speciality menu, or the savoury Lulu Fresh Fruit Series. Keep your eye out for a new location on its way to the brewery district in Oliver, too.

Address: 2571 – 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone:780-760-9603

Address: 6183 Currents Drive, Edmonton

Phone: 587-469-6880

Meet Fresh offers bubble tea that isn’t overly sweet. If you are looking for great Taiwanese desserts too, this is your spot.

Address: 1412 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-249-4934

With four locations spread out across Edmonton, Coco Fresh Tea & Juice is an easily accessible spot for anyone yearning for some great bubble tea. Strawberry Latte and Bubble GaGa are menu standouts.

Address: 10147 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-756-7752

Address: 580 Griesbach Parade, Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-7935

Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780- 244-7043

Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW #110, Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-2626

