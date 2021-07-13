Best bubble tea in Edmonton you need to try at least once
If you’re thirsty for some delicious bubble tea, we’ve rounded up the best bubble tea in Edmonton you need to try at least once.
From chains to smaller shops, there are plenty of great bubble tea locations across Edmonton. Here are some spots we consider the best of the best.
Gong Cha
Gong Cha is well known across the prairies, and for good reason. It’s selection is great, with a strong standard for its delicious flavours. It’s location in West Edmonton Mall is usually always bumping, so you know its a good bubble tea spot.
Address: 8882 170 Street NW #2170, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-2628
Address: 10236 103 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-244-2288
Address: 10342 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-469-5588
Dream Tea
Sprinkled throughout the city, Dream Tea is an easy introduction if you are looking to have bubble tea for the first time. The menu is extensive, and check out their food while you are at it too.
Address: 2160 109 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587- 520-1188
Address: 11242 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-425-8966
Address: 7912 104 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-988-7878
Address: 158 9450 137 Avenue NW , Edmonton
Phone: 780-756-3937
Address: Suite 2584, Phase III, West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780- 705-9842
Address: 5065 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-395-0011
The Alley
Take a gander at the Alley Speciality menu, or the savoury Lulu Fresh Fruit Series. Keep your eye out for a new location on its way to the brewery district in Oliver, too.
Address: 2571 – 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone:780-760-9603
Address: 6183 Currents Drive, Edmonton
Phone: 587-469-6880
Meet Fresh
Meet Fresh offers bubble tea that isn’t overly sweet. If you are looking for great Taiwanese desserts too, this is your spot.
Address: 1412 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-249-4934
Coco Fresh Tea & Juice
With four locations spread out across Edmonton, Coco Fresh Tea & Juice is an easily accessible spot for anyone yearning for some great bubble tea. Strawberry Latte and Bubble GaGa are menu standouts.
Address: 10147 109 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-756-7752
Address: 580 Griesbach Parade, Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-7935
Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780- 244-7043
Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW #110, Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-2626