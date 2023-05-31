Best spots to go for a river float in and around Edmonton (MAP)

Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer, and lucky for us, there are plenty of spots around Edmonton to do just that.

Whether you stay or leave the city, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Here is a map of the best spots to float on the North Saskatchewan River; float times range from two to 14 hours, depending on how long you’d like to be on the water.

Devon Bridge to Rabbit Hill

This route has you launching from the Devon Voyageur Park and landing near the Rabbit Hill Ski Resort. It’s a quick and easy float, and you can park a car at either destination to make things easy for you.

Time: Three hours

Terwillegar Park to Emily Murphy Park

This is another quick and easy float that travels through Edmonton. You’ll float past Fort Edmonton Park and the zoo, all while taking in those incredible river valley views.

Time: 3.5 hours

Emily Murphy Park to Gold Bar Park

Take in all of the sights downtown Edmonton has to offer with this river float. It’s scenic, relaxing, and you don’t have to leave the city to do it!

Time: Four hours

Terwillegar Park to Dawson Bridge

This six-hour float will take you through Edmonton’s best parks but stops just shy of the downtown core.

Time: Six hours

Devon Bridge to Terwillegar Park

This is a full-day float, perfect for those looking to maximize their time on the water. In addition, you’ll get some really gorgeous views of the river valley on this one.

Time: Nine hours

Genesee Bridge to Devon

You may want to bring a paddle or two with you if you’re going to traverse the Genesse Bridge to Devon float. It’s long but worth it, as many rave about how beautiful this part of the river is.

Time: 14 hours

Looking to get a little further out of town? The Pembina River to the west is another popular option for those looking to get their float on.