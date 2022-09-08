EventsConcerts

Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 8 2022, 2:46 pm
Luke Combs coming to Edmonton
Luke Combs/Instagram
Edmonton got Garth Brooks at Commonwealth this past summer, and now Luke Combs will be rolling into the stadium next summer.

Superstar Luke Combs has announced he will be stopping in the city next June as part of his 2023 world tour.

He will be at Commonwealth Stadium on June 3, 2023. His only other Canadian stop will be in Vancouver on May 27, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale next week.

Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, North Carolina, and was just nominated for a number of CMA Awards, including Album of the Year.

Laine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Concerts
