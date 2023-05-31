The Edmonton Oilers made a trade this morning, acquiring the rights to 20-year-old centre Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Grubbe was selected by the Rangers in the third round (65th overall) of the 2021 draft. He has spent the past four seasons with the Red Deer Rebels, and is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he scored 18 goals and 67 points in 64 games.

The Calgary native has yet to be signed to an entry-level deal, but has clearly caught the attention of Oilers management.

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired the rights to 2021 third-round draft pick Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. pic.twitter.com/ICD5Z3ymNT — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 31, 2023

Grubbe’s 67 points ranked second on the Rebels this season.

The Oilers have less than two days to work out an entry-level deal with the six-foot-three, 200-pound centreman. If a contract isn’t agreed upon, he will become eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Assuming a deal does get done, he joins an Oilers prospect pool that boasts a number of other forward talents such as Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault, Raphael Lavoie, and Tyler Tullio.