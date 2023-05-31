SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers trade draft pick to Rangers for 20-year-old prospect Jayden Grubbe

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
May 31 2023, 5:38 pm
Oilers trade draft pick to Rangers for 20-year-old prospect Jayden Grubbe
Red Deer Rebels/Twitter

The Edmonton Oilers made a trade this morning, acquiring the rights to 20-year-old centre Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Grubbe was selected by the Rangers in the third round (65th overall) of the 2021 draft. He has spent the past four seasons with the Red Deer Rebels, and is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he scored 18 goals and 67 points in 64 games.

The Calgary native has yet to be signed to an entry-level deal, but has clearly caught the attention of Oilers management.

Grubbe’s 67 points ranked second on the Rebels this season.

The Oilers have less than two days to work out an entry-level deal with the six-foot-three, 200-pound centreman. If a contract isn’t agreed upon, he will become eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Assuming a deal does get done, he joins an Oilers prospect pool that boasts a number of other forward talents such as Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault, Raphael Lavoie, and Tyler Tullio.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.