9 things to do this week in Edmonton: October 4 to 10

It’s the first full week of October in Edmonton, and there’s a flurry of events you can check out to get you into the autumn mood.

With more Oilers preseason play on the table and many spooky attractions to get you into the Halloween spirit, here are some things to check out in Edmonton this week.

What: DARK is taking over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. With three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed, it’s the perfect chance to get a little spooky.

When: October 7 to October 31, 2021

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here.

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town.

When: October 2 to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this week in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here.

What: The Oilers are back in preseason action as the battle of Alberta heats up Monday night, with the Calgary Flames visiting Rogers Place. The Oilers also play host to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, October 7. A hockey game to check out during the workweek, now that’s a perfect October thing to do in Edmonton if you ask us.

When: October 4, 7

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $29.22- $130.50; tickets can be found here.

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for an October day, and be on the lookout for their pumpkins. They are perfect for an essential fall Instagram photo.

When: Now until October 17

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of palaeontologists and archaeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45-$19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss on a cool October night.

When: October 8, 9

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit ROYGBIV. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too, why not!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during an autumn day this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.