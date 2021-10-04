Minus what? Edmonton forecast for October 4 to 10

October in Edmonton can be gorgeous. Usually, the weather is sunny with a chill, but eventually, we reach that dreaded territory in the forecast when the minus temperatures start to sneak in.

As of this week, we have hit that territory, with an overnight low of -1° C expected. Here’s Edmonton’s forecast for October 4 to 10.

Monday and Tuesday stick to the mid-teens, with some cloud cover and overnight lows of 5° C and 4° C.

It starts to cool off mid-week, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all within the 10° C to 11 ° C mark. How chilly!

We see the brisk -1° C mark overnight Thursday, October 7, with Friday night also flirting with the minus territory with an overnight low of zero.