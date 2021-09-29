13 companies hiring hundreds of positions in Edmonton this October

Autumn is a time for change, and what’s a bigger change than a new job? Here are 13 Edmonton companies hiring hundreds of positions this October.

From getting on with the city of Edmonton to working for a company that will give you $100 bucks on the spot if you can prove you are vaccinated against COVID-19, here are hundreds of positions that are up for grabs in Edmonton at companies that are hiring this October.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Jobs: Stantec is hiring more than 60 positions right now, from structural and electrical engineer roles to positions that keep the things running smoothly, such as a service desk analyst or real estate administration.

Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe. Jobs: It’s hiring seven positions at various locations across Edmonton, including educators, key leaders and a hemmer.

Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts and fitness plans. More: Learn more on their website.

Amazon is a multinational conglomerate which focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence Jobs: It’s hiring seven positions at various locations across Edmonton, including a seasonal warehouse worker and a delivery station liason.

Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off and employee discounts. New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. More: Learn more on their website.

This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curriculum. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade. Jobs: They are hiring more than 30 positions, from instructional positions to videographers.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too. More: Check them out online.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians and so much more. Pour through their careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Who: Microsoft is the worldwide leader in software, services, and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. Recognized as one of Canada's Great Places to Work, Microsoft provides nationwide sales, marketing, consulting, and local support services to its customers.

Jobs: The tech giant currently has four jobs open in Edmonton, which include Program Manager and Customer Engineer.

Perks: Microsoft employees enjoy flexible work schedules, generous vacation time, health benefits, discounts on their products and services, scholarship programs, and more.

The tech giant currently has four jobs open in Edmonton, which include Program Manager and Customer Engineer. Perks: Microsoft employees enjoy flexible work schedules, generous vacation time, health benefits, discounts on their products and services, scholarship programs, and more.

This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta. Jobs: There are more than 100 positions in Edmonton right now, including marketing and communications positions, driving education examiners, digital graphic designers, travel counsellors, insurance advisors and a senior project manager.

The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years. Jobs: They are hiring a dozen positions from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check them out online.

Who: Starbucks is the world's largest coffee house chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of jobs in the Edmonton area this October, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or bag of coffee every week, and a 30% discount on all products.

This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America. Jobs: Enbridge is hiring three positions in Edmonton that focus on everything from human relations to a system optimization specialist.

Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance at the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta. Jobs: The university is hiring more than 100 positions right now, from research assistants, security agents, museum directors, and assistant professors.

The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton. Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out their careers page for current openings.