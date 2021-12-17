Nugent-Hopkins third Oilers player to be added to COVID list this week

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has become the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to enter the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

He played 19:42 in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

#Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been placed in COVID protocol. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 17, 2021

Nugent-Hopkins joins Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett, who entered the league’s protocol this week.

He has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 28 games this season.

The NHL introduced enhanced COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, including daily testing and limitations on players leaving hotels on the road. The new rules extend to at least January 7.

The Calgary Flames currently have 32 members, including 19 players, currently in COVID-19 protocols, and have had games postponed until next week.

The Montreal Canadiens also had their game against the Boston Bruins postponed. Montreal played in front of no fans Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reduced attendance by 50%, too, and have a introduced “Operation Mask Up (or out)” policy that will require all attendees to “strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”