Oilers snap puppy pictures to support animal rescue (PHOTOS)

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Dec 17 2021, 12:21 am
Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers certainly aren’t barking up the wrong tree with their latest charitable endeavour.

The team has partnered with Joe’s Animal Rescue to produce the 2022 Oilers Dog Calendar.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Zack Kassian, Evan Bouchard, Mikko Koskinen, Devin Shore, and Derek Ryan each participated in photo shoots with their furry friends to create the fundraising item with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The calendars, $20 to purchase, are available starting Thursday on the Rogers Place concourse and Friday at Edmonton and area Booster Juice locations.

All 100% of the proceeds support Zoe’s Animal Rescue.

Nugent-Hopkins’s wife Breanne and McDavid’s partner Lauren Kyle, members of the EOCF board, spearheaded the initiative.

 

Draisaitl Oilers Dog

Hyman Oilers Dog

Puljujarvi Oilers Dog

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
