The Edmonton Oilers certainly aren’t barking up the wrong tree with their latest charitable endeavour.

The team has partnered with Joe’s Animal Rescue to produce the 2022 Oilers Dog Calendar.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Zack Kassian, Evan Bouchard, Mikko Koskinen, Devin Shore, and Derek Ryan each participated in photo shoots with their furry friends to create the fundraising item with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Introducing the 2022 @EdmontonOilers Dog Calendar presented by @BoosterJuice in support of Zoe's Animal Rescue! 🗓🐶 Sales start during Thursday's #Oilers vs. Columbus game at @RogersPlace as well as starting Friday at all Edmonton & area Booster Juice locations! pic.twitter.com/dMX2VC8tvQ — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) December 15, 2021

The calendars, $20 to purchase, are available starting Thursday on the Rogers Place concourse and Friday at Edmonton and area Booster Juice locations.

All 100% of the proceeds support Zoe’s Animal Rescue.

Nugent-Hopkins’s wife Breanne and McDavid’s partner Lauren Kyle, members of the EOCF board, spearheaded the initiative.