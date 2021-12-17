Flames COVID-19 list reaches 32 after pair added Friday

Mikael Backlund and one support staff member entered COVID protocols Thursday morning, upping the total list of Calgary Flames players and staff members to 32.

The Flames, who reached 30 after three players and one staff member entered protocols Thursday, have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the outbreak.

#Flames Roster Update: Mikael Backlund and 1 member of the support staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 17, 2021

Not all cases with the team are confirmed to be the Omicron variant.

In all, 19 players, three coaches, and nine support staff have reportedly been placed in the protocol.

Calgary has had four games cancelled to date.

More to come…