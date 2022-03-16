Edmonton is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once.

There are even more places to try for the first time with more restaurant openings. The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Taking the risk out of your next dining experience, these are the recently opened restaurants in Edmonton that you have to try.

Home and Away, already a staple for the Calgary bar scene, is a premier place for pre-game and post-game Oilers action whether you have tickets or not. Sports and games are fantastic, but it’s the food that brings people back for every event. The menu features sporty comfort fare with fun twists, including inventive tacos, burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and so much more. It’s always a party here.

Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Located in the Cameron Heights community, this is the spot in Edmonton for surf and turf. A fine dining ambience and a menu with comforting steak and fish dishes will all be supplied by local farmers and mongers. The surf and turf menu has classic options with modern twists, like the BC spot prawn cocktail served with a maple chipotle squash ketchup and entirely new creations, such as the crab kale and artichoke dip. There will also be a new woodshed burger to have the best of both worlds all in one place.

Address: 639 Cameron Heights Drive NW, Edmonton

Flirty Bird specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, including sandwiches, tenders, fries, and all of the sides. There are six different spice levels to choose from when picking out the chicken meal you’d like to try. The “no flirt” option means there’s no heat at all, and the “scorchin’ flirt” boasts of being the hottest chicken in the city. There’s a chicken sandwich, a chicken tenders meal, and the flirty fries. Simple and easy is the concept here, and it works because the food is so good. The flirty fries come with chopped chicken, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles.

Address: 10455 Whyte Avenue, Calgary

Birch & Bear is a new West Coast-themed pizza, calzone, and salad spot that opened in Edmonton. “The Birch” part of the menu offers original pizza creations that are vegan and vegetarian, while “The Bear” is for meat lovers. Some of the birch pizzas include classics like the Margherita and exciting originals like the lemon-roasted kale and artichoke pizza or the parmesan and herb flatbread. Pepperoni pizza is an option on the menu, but there’s also a Rueben and fries, wild smoked salmon, or the Korean bulgogi beef, to name a few.

Address: 11965 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Jerusalem Shawarma is well known for serving traditional and fresh ethnic foods, such as hummus, falafel, beef, and chicken shawarma. Chicken, beef, and a mix of both are the most popular mains to get, whether you prefer it on a plate served with salad, hummus, garlic sauce, and garlic potatoes, or if you’d rather have it wrapped up with veggies and dressing of your choice.

Address: 2213 101st Street NW, Edmonton

