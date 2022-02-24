Flirty Bird is one of the most popular fried chicken spots in Calgary, and the first one just opened in Edmonton.

Flirty Bird specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, including sandwiches, tenders, fries, and all of the sides.

This brand new outpost for the much-loved franchise is located on Whyte Ave and opened its doors on February 23.

It isn’t all super spicy at Flirty Bird.

There are six different spice levels to choose from when picking out the chicken meal you’d like to try. The “no flirt” option means there’s no heat at all, and the “scorchin flirt” boasts of being the hottest chicken in the city.

It all depends on how brave you are. Once you’ve decided that, you can get to diving into the simple but delicious menu.

There’s a chicken sandwich, a chicken tenders meal, and the flirty fries. Simple and easy is the concept here, and it works because the food is so good. The flirty fries come with chopped chicken, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles.

The staple sides you’d hope to see at a fried chicken spot are all here and allow you to customize your meal however you want. The macaroni salad and creamy slaw are must-orders because not only do they taste great, but they will help cool your mouth off.

If you’ve ever visited or heard about the Nashville fried chicken here, you know how exciting this is for the fried chicken lovers in Edmonton.

It opened yesterday, so definitely go and check it out.

Flirty Bird

Address: 10455 Whyte Avenue, Calgary

