11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Edmonton
We’ve made a list, so find the perfect spot to drink a green beer, treat yourself to a Guinness, and feel the luck of the Irish wherever you go.
Here are 11 bars in Edmonton where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
MKT
View this post on Instagram
Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton
Leopold’s Tavern
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
O’Byrne’s Irish Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Duggan’s Boundary Irish Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 9013 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Kelly’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10156 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Doyle’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2619 151st Avenue NW, Edmonton
Dicey Reillys
View this post on Instagram
Address: 398 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert
Hudsons Canada Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton
Greta Bar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10141 109th Street NW, Edmonton
On The Rocks
View this post on Instagram
Address: 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Central Social Hall
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton