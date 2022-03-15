11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Edmonton

Calgary loves any and all reasons to party, and with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, some of the most fun bars are ready to celebrate.

We’ve made a list, so find the perfect spot to drink a green beer, treat yourself to a Guinness, and feel the luck of the Irish wherever you go.

Here are 11 bars in Edmonton where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Century Hospitality Group (@centuryhospitality)

Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’Byrne’s Irish Pub (@obyrnesirishpub)

Address: 10616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’Byrne’s Irish Pub (@obyrnesirishpub)

Address: 9013 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellyspub104 (@kellyspub104)

Address: 10156 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doyles Pub Edmonton (@doylespubedmonton)

Address: 2619 151st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍀 DICEY REILLY’s 🍀 (@diceyreilly.s)

Address: 398 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Address: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YEG (@gretabaryeg)

Address: 10141 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On The Rocks (@ontherocksedm)

Address: 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Central Social Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Social Hall (@centralsocialhall)

Address: 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram