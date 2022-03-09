Birch & Bear, a new west coast themed pizza, calzone, and salad spot, just opened in Edmonton.

This new pizza spot is a creative spin-off of its sister eatery, Toast Culture. Toast Culture does one of the best brunches in the city by day, and then this spot pops up at night.

The menu here is a fusion of styles. The west coast and Naples-style are combined here, but there’s more to it than that.

“The Birch” part of the menu offers original pizza creations that are vegan and vegetarian, while “The Bear” is for meat lovers.

Some of those birch pizzas include classics like the Margherita, but also exciting originals like the lemon roasted kale and artichoke pizza or the parmesan and herb flatbread.

Pepperoni is obviously an option on the bear menu here, but there’s also a rueben and fries, wild smoked salmon, or the Korean bulgogi beef, to name a few.

Perhaps the best part of the pizzas here, and definitely the most unique aspect, is that they can all be made calzone style. That’s something you can’t find at just any pizza spot, especially one as delicious as this one.

There’s also plenty of options for salads, grain bowls, and craft beers and sodas to go with the west coast flatbread pizza.

Whether you’re a birch or a bear type of a person, you’ll want to check this place out the next time you have a pizza craving.

Birch & Bear Pizza

Address: 11965 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

