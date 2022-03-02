Jerusalem Shawarma, one of the best spots for shawarma in Calgary, has just opened its very first Edmonton location.

With four spots already in YYC, this marks an exciting expansion for this delicious spot for authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Originally started by the family’s Palestinian grandfather, this place has become well known for serving traditional and fresh ethnic foods, such as hummus, falafel, beef, and chicken shawarma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerusalem Shawarma (@jerusalemshawarma)

The menu here is easy to follow, but there are many options to create a dish perfect for you.

Chicken, beef, and a mix of both are the most popular mains to get, whether you prefer it on a plate served with salad, hummus, garlic sauce, and garlic potatoes, or if you’d rather have it wrapped up with veggies and sauces of your choice.

Kebabs, skewers, donair, falafel, and more can also be enjoyed this same way.

We recommend adding a few more sides to the order, like the garlic potatoes, foul, or the house-made stuffed vine leaves. Seven sauces, like tazika, mango, hot, and tahini, are great drizzled onto anything you order.

Check this new outpost out and treat yourself to some mouthwatering shawarma.

Jerusalem Shawarma Edmonton

Address: 2213 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram