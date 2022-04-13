This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and April saw the opening of many new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Taking the risk out of your next dining experience, these are the recently opened brand new restaurants in Edmonton that you have to try, as well as a couple of hip cafes.

Serving Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG. The pizzas are fun, the cocktails are original, the local beer list is long, and the dips absolutely have to be ordered with the meal.

The stacked pizzas with fun names here include classics with toppings like pepperoni, oregano, Grana Padano, Mozza, and tomato sauce, but also so many fun ones like the Little Bit Country, made with roasted chicken, tomato, banana pepper, bbq sauce, pimento cheese, green onion, Mozza, tomato sauce.

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

PACT Coffee, a cafe in collaboration with Baked Brands vegan donuts, has officially opened in Edmonton after a long wait. Serving espresso-style coffee and vegan treats in an art-filled warm atmosphere, PACT Coffee is a great addition to Edmonton’s coffee scene. The baked sweets here are provided by Baked Brands, a satisfying line of gluten-free, vegan donuts made with vegan protein.

Address: 1370 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

The menu will focus on pizza, with an emphasis on its state-of-the-art pizza oven imported straight from Europe.

New York- and Detroit-style pizza are both available here, depending on where your tastes lie.

Prefer a thinner crust pizza topped with mozzarella, grana Padano, oregano, and a garlic oiled crust? Then go with the New York pizza menu. Ready for a heftier pie with cheese-crusted edges? Better go with Detroit.

Address: 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Stopgap Coffee, an adorable new coffee shop set inside a brick-built residential home, just opened in Edmonton. Stopgap is a noun for “a temporary means of satisfying a need,” and coffee is described here as “definitely a need.”

Trying the different classic coffee styles, as well as delicious-sounding flavours like black honey and brown butter, is the exciting part about walking through the front door here.

With retro-looking coffee machines, a leatherwork menu, floral wallpaper by Wall and Space, a wood-carved coffee bar, and decor that includes ceramic pour-overs, it’s obvious every corner and detail has been looked over with care and attention.

Address: 9749-111st Street NW, Edmonton

