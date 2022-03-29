PACT Coffee, a cafe in collaboration with Baked Brands vegan donuts, has officially opened in Edmonton after a long wait.

Serving espresso-style coffee and vegan treats in an art-filled warm atmosphere, PACT Coffee is a great addition to Edmonton’s coffee scene.

After months of anticipation, this spot is now open in the Strathcona community.

PACT Coffee serves up high-quality espresso-based drinks, like cortados, lattes, and mochas, all made by a talented barista team.

This new spot has exactly what every great cafe thrives on — great coffee and a great space.

The open concept is separated by a long comfortable booth and round tables, with high-top seating available along the windows. The entire space is friendly, cozy, filled with sunlight, plants, and tons of decorative pieces.

Cute books, charming pieces, and interesting artwork sits on the shelves and hangs from the walls under large bowl-shaped lights. It’s an excellent place to grab a seat and enjoy a coffee…or a donut.

The baked sweets here are provided by Baked Brands, a satisfying line of gluten-free, vegan donuts made with vegan protein.

Peanut butter cookie, mini-egg, espresso cookie dough, and banana cream pie are just a handful of flavours available at Baked. Plenty of new flavours and features are always popping up, too.

Stop by and say hello!

PACT Coffee

Address: 1370 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram