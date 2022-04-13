10 best breakfast sandwiches in Edmonton to get your hands on

The best part about discovering the best breakfast sandwiches in Edmonton is knowing they’re really great at any time of day.

Who says sandwiches are just for lunch? And who says breakfast is just for the morning?

When it’s time for the most important meal of the day, one surefire way to fill your belly is with a breakfast sandwich.

Whether it’s piled on a biscuit or brioche, topped with veggies or meat, these egg-cellent dishes will definitely make you think twice about skipping breakfast.

Here are 10 of the best breakfast sandwiches in Edmonton to get your hands on.

Breakfast Sandwich

There are many sandwiches at this ever-growing brunch spot, like the tomato, avocado, and fior di latte breakfast sandwich or the laks bagel with hand-crafted cold salmon.

Address: 10240 124th Street, Edmonton

Address: 10174 100a Street NW, Edmonton

The Classic

This packed sandwich comes not with one but two eggs cooked any style, with an interesting choice of meats including ham, strip bacon, maple sausage, and meatloaf.

Address: 12427 102nd Avenue, Edmonton

Breakfast Sandwich

This breakfast dish is a cheesy bacon scramble that goes so well together. It’s simple and delicious. It can also be ordered as a wrap instead.

Address: 13225 132nd Street NW, Edmonton

Breakfast Sandwich

As one of the most popular spots in town for brunch, you know it’s going to have an amazing breakfast sandwich. The one here is often changing, with daily and weekly features that often features the house sourdough.

Address: 10922 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Go for either the smoked bacon or truffle mushroom options here, all of which are dressed differently and served on a perfectly soft milk bun.

Address: 10011 109th Street NW #101, Edmonton

Sausage and Egger Sandwich

Pip actually makes a maple sage pork sausage patty in house that is then used on the breakfast sandwich. It’s then topped with scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, and mayo, all of which are served on a sesame bun.

Address: 10403 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

B.E.L.T.

The classic sandwich plus an egg here is anything but routine. Pembina bacon is used to make this sandwich, as well as a fried egg, Gull Valley tomatoes, locally grown butter lettuce, Tree Stone bread, and organic greens.



Address: 8135 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Breakfast Sandwich

This sandwich differentiates itself by using a biscuit, but not just any regular one. Canteen uses house-made cheddar chive biscuits that are then stuffed with eggs, Fuge sausage, sugar bacon, tomatoes, warm cheddar, and sriracha aioli.

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

Breakfast Sandwich

This is a simple sandwich made with local and fresh ingredients, like Gull Valley tomatoes, aged white cheddar cheese, fresh greens dressed with garlic aioli, and eggs from Four Whistle Farms.

Address: 10004 90th Street NW, Edmonton

Breakfast Sandwich

Lots of BBQ breakfast and lunch sandwiches options here, and the breakfast sandwich here is among the best of them. Fried egg, house-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, arugula, tomato, mayo, and sourdough toast all make this one of the best breakfast sandwiches in Edmonton.

Address: 8216 104th Street NW, Edmonton

