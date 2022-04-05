Edmonton has some great pizza spots, and High Dough is near the top of the list.

Serving Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG.

Detroit-style pizzas are square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices. Cheese is also built right to the crust for crispy and charred edges.

Made in a deep-dish style, the signature pizzas at High Dough have tons of fresh toppings. If you’re feeling creative, you can even go ahead and build your own however you’d like.

This new Strathcona spot is the second location for the popular pizza joint, with the original being in the Garneau area, at 8424 109th Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Dough (@thehighdough)

High Dough is an unpretentious spot with exciting pizzas that taste and look as good as anywhere.

The pizzas are fun, the cocktails are original, the local beer list is long, and the dips absolutely have to be ordered with the meal.

The stacked pizzas with fun names here include classics with toppings like pepperoni, oregano, Grana Padano, Mozza, and tomato sauce, but also so many fun ones like the Little Bit Country, made with roasted chicken, tomato, banana pepper, bbq sauce, pimento cheese, green onion, Mozza, tomato sauce.

“You Make Me Thick,” “Donair, Don’t Care,” or the notable “Kim’s Convenience” pizza, with roasted chicken, house-made kimchi, marinated yams, green onions, “Sauce Korea,” sesame-ginger dressing, Mozza, and tomato sauce is another perfect example of that.

Our favourite has to be the Mort and Mindy, topped with shaved mortadella, pistachio pesto, arugula, Grana Padano, balsamic glaze, Mozza, and tomato sauce.

It’s one size only here for the deep-dish Detroit pizzas.

Diners can build their own

If you love pizza (seriously, who doesn’t), check out this incredible parlour.

High Dough

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram