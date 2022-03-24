The Community Taps & Pizza Edmonton location is finally having its grand opening today.

So…are you ready for an amazing new spot to grab a beer and a delicious slice of pizza?

You might also like: Popular taco, burrito, and tequila bar opening first Edmonton location soon

8 wild and unique restaurants in Edmonton that totally make sense

Edmonton’s adorable new coffee shop is inside a residential home

The restaurant-pub concept launching today is located at 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, right above El Cortez.

The original location, and the only other one so far, has become a hugely popular spot on Vancouver’s foodie-loving Commercial Drive.

The menu will focus on pizza, with an emphasis on its state-of-the-art pizza oven imported straight from Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Community Taps + Pizza (@community.yvr)

There will be eight beers on tap, with a separate cooler that will sell local canned beer for takeout orders.

New York- and Detroit-style pizza are both available here, depending on where your tastes lie.

Prefer a thinner crust pizza topped with mozzarella, grana padano, oregano, and a garlic oiled crust? Then go with the New York pizza menu. Ready for a heftier pie with cheese crusted edges? Better go with Detroit.

The classics are all here, but this is a modern pizza joint after all. The kale pesto, pizza corner donair, and bacon mushroom truffle are just three choices from over 20 different pizzas.

To give you a sense of the creativity here, the Don’t Be A Jerk pizza comes with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, jerk chicken, mango chutney, lime curry aioli, serrano peppers, green onion, and topped with cilantro.

If you don’t like pizza, or you want to order even more for the table, there’s also pastas, salads, and heary handhelds like the chopped cheeseburger and meatball sub.

Stop by this hot new pizza spot and see what all the hype is about.

Community Taps & Pizza

Address: 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Instagram

With files from Laine Mitchell