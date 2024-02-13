McDavid spends Oilers off day racing his dog and fiancee on Edmonton hill

Ever wonder how Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid spends his days off in Edmonton?

For such a hard-working athlete, you would think those days off would be reserved for some relaxation. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead of lazing around the house and enjoying a night in, it looks like McDavid’s idea of a chill night is doing hill sprint races with his fiancee, Lauren Kyle and beloved dog, Lenny.

This unique off-day activity was captured on video by Kyle and shared on her social media.

If the video is anything to go off of, it appears that McDavid might be just as fast off the ice as he is on it, leaving both his fiancee and Lenny in the dust in the first video. No surprise for the NHL’s fastest skater champion.

Not to be outdone, a rematch between McDavid and Lenny told a different story as the pup was able to outpace his NHL superstar father. If only Lenny could have done the same at the Oilers Skills Competition earlier this year, where the bright lights were a bit too much for the pup.

The bright lights were just a bit too much for Lenny McDavid around as he leaves the ice halfway through his run! #Oilers pic.twitter.com/LRC8RTsbMy — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) January 5, 2024

Though unusual, it seems like both McDavid and Kyle were more than happy with how they spent a free evening together. The two make a great pair, having been together for several years before McDavid popped the question over the summer.

The wedding, which is sure to be among the highest profile among NHL players, is set to get underway this summer on July 27, in which McDavid won’t have a lot of responsibilities entrusted to him. Luckily for him, Kyle is an interior designer by trade and will probably have things well organized far ahead of time.

The only question that remains is whether or not the guest list will be as star-studded as former Oilers teammate Tyson Barrie’s wedding from this past summer.