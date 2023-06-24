Connor McDavid is getting married to longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid will return to Edmonton for the 2023-24 season with a fiancée.

McDavid popped the question on Thursday, with Kyle calling it the best day of her life.

“I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together,” Kyle said on an Instagram post. “Almost eight years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to. I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together.

“Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything.”

McDavid and Kyle have been dating for nearly eight years now, dating all the way back to his rookie season with the Oilers.

While McDavid is better known by the general public, Kyle is quite successful herself. After graduating from Ryerson University in Toronto, she started up her own interior design business called Kyle & Co.

“Principal designer and owner, Lauren Kyle produces rich interiors with a dynamic flow by layering architectural elements and textures with furniture that bring life to space. While her personal taste glows throughout her work; Lauren designs bespoke interiors that bring a client’s personal style to life,” her website reads.

Since having their season ended by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, McDavid has been doing plenty of travelling with Kyle by his side. The two spent plenty of time south of the border, as Kyle has several pictures up from locations including Chicago and Utah.

Despite not winning the Stanley Cup he hoped to this year, life is quite good for McDavid. Not only is he now an engaged man, but he will likely have yet another Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award to add to his collection, as the NHL Awards are set to be handed out in Nashville on Monday.