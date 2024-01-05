Puppies steal the show at Oilers Skills Competition

The Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition was last night at Rogers Place, but it wasn’t the players who stole the show.

Competing in their annual skills competition, Oilers players were divided into two teams and had individuals go head-to-head in different contests such as hardest shot, fastest skater, and accuracy shooting. While those events were certainly entertaining, it was the Ruff Ruff Relay that was most popular among fans.

Without further ado, the 2024 #Oilers Skills Competition Ruff Ruff Relay 🐾 pic.twitter.com/57NsTSK914 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2024



The Ruff Ruff Relay saw the dogs of several Oilers players compete in a race from the goal line to the far blue line. Each dog ran individually and was timed to establish who came out on top.

First up was Ollie Bouchard, a one-year-old English cream golden retriever, who finished with a time of 7.37 seconds. Ollie held the lead for a significant period, as four-year-old Bowie Draisaitl, a cavapoo, finished with a time of 14.67 seconds, while Willow Nugent-Hopkins, a golden retriever, came in at 8.04.

Ollie’s time as the leader ultimately came to an end, however, at the hands of Hugo Ceci, a nine-year-old French bulldog. Hugo was flying right from the get-go, finishing with a time of 7.10 seconds. The final dog of the players to compete was Lenny McDavid, a bernedoodle, who failed to finish the race after choosing to turn around just seconds in.

The bright lights were just a bit too much for Lenny McDavid around as he leaves the ice halfway through his run! #Oilers pic.twitter.com/LRC8RTsbMy — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) January 5, 2024



It’s easy to see why this event is so popular. Not only do the dogs make it adorable, but it also allows fans to get to know a bit more about some of their favourite players. You can expect to see this same event again in a year, when the other dogs will look to take the crown from Hugo.