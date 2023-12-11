Wedding date revealed for Connor McDavid and fiancee Lauren Kyle

Wedding bells will be ringing this summer for Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend-turned-fiancee Lauren Kyle after the two got engaged last summer.

In a recent Q&A with her followers on Instagram, Kyle revealed that she and McDavid would be tying the knot on July 27, 2024.

The cocktail menu in the background of the announcement doesn’t appear to be for the wedding. The date in the corner is marked June 23, 2023, which was right around the time that McDavid proposed to Kyle.

Nevertheless, it does give fans a glimpse into the private life of the NHL’s most exciting player. McDavid appears to be a fan of Negronis, while his fiancee fancies a dirty martini. Also included on the menu is a drawing of the couple’s beloved dog, Leonard.

Kyle and McDavid have been in a relationship for around eight years, with the pair being seen together throughout most of his career playing in Edmonton. An interior designer, Kyle played a big role in the design of their controversial Edmonton home, which was featured in Architectural Digest back in 2021.

They were most recently seen together turning heads with beautifully fancy outfits at McDavid’s induction into the Canadian Walk of Fame in Toronto earlier this month. It was the same event where the Oilers captain rubbed shoulders with Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger.

Though McDavid’s wedding may not be quite a public spectacle as Wayne Gretzky’s wedding was back in the 1980s, it is sure to be a date that many Oilers fans circle on the calendar.