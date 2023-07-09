Tons of NHL stars pulled up for Tyson Barrie's wedding in BC

If you were looking for your favourite NHL player this weekend, there’s a good chance they were at Tyson Barrie’s wedding.

Officially getting hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Emma Rose, the Nashville Predators defenceman had what looked like the party of the year out in Victoria, BC.

Having played stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers before his trade to Nashville this year, Barrie’s picked up some of the NHL’s biggest stars as his closest pals over his 12 seasons in the league.

Here’s a list of the NHL players who we’ve been able to spot at the festivities around the wedding so far, though there are almost certainly a few we missed:

Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid

Nathan MacKinnon

Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman

Luke Schenn

Mike Smith

Darnell Nurse

Kyle Turris

A bunch of celebs and NHL players at Tyson Barrie’s wedding in Victoria last night. Crosby, Tyler Myers, Zac Hyman, Mitch Marner, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Connor McJesus, Luke Schenn, Kyle Turris, Nathan McKinnon, Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and more pic.twitter.com/pmebSA2ml8 — Sabrina (@schiu67) July 8, 2023

The pair were even spotted dancing on top of a bar via a series of videos shared to Rose’s Instagram stories.

How many NHL players can you name in this picture from Tyson Barrie’s wedding? 🤔 (IG/lindsrd) pic.twitter.com/hLG8CA47AV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 7, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taliah Leigh – Vancouver Wedding Photographer (@taliahleigh)

And if it seemed like the Barries may have been waiting for years to party like that, well, they were, having announced their engagement in 2020.

Congrats to Tyson & Emma on the announcement of their engagement! 💍 We'd also be remiss if we didn't acknowledge very good boy Ralph. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Fe7a1J5zQ6 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 4, 2020

Though Barrie ultimately no longer plays for a Canadian team, it seems he’s quite appreciative of the time he spent in his home country.

“Oh man… feeling very grateful for the time we got to spend in Edmonton,” Barrie wrote in a post on Instagram after being traded from the Oilers to Nashville earlier this year in March. “We made so many great memories with our family and have added lifelong friends! Thanks for all the kind words and love along the way! Stoked to be joining Nashville and for the new adventures ahead!”