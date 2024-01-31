McDavid reveals very short list of groom duties ahead of summer wedding

It appears that Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid will not have a lot of added responsibilities when it comes to his summer wedding to fiancée Lauren Kyle.

In a sitdown interview with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski ahead of the NHL All-Star festivities, the reigning NHL MVP gave fans some behind-the-scenes knowledge of what he is in charge of for his wedding.

“Connor McDavid is responsible for getting his guys dressed and down the aisle. That is all,” the Oilers superstar told Wyshynski. “Had a call this morning with the guys that’ll be dressing us up. So my job is done.”

Here's Connor McDavid on wedding planning, from my conversation with the @EdmontonOilers star today. Q&A is here. Full interview on THE DROP next week. https://t.co/QSPiyh8xq7 pic.twitter.com/oSfx4JC8Bw — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 31, 2024

It appears McDavid will not be taking a huge role when it comes to planning his wedding. Kyle has already revealed that the couple will be tying the knot just under six months from now, on July 27, after being together for several years.

In the most recent edition of The Drop on Oilers Plus, it was revealed that McDavid had met his fiancée when he was living with former Oilers Taylor Hall and Luke Gazdic in his rookie year in 2015-16. Kyle was a mutual friend of those players and the two hit it off.

After eight years of dating, McDavid popped the question over the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)

Kyle is an accomplished interior designer and is the owner and principal designer of the Kyle & Co Design Studio. She played a big part in designing the couple’s magnificent Edmonton home that was featured in an issue of Architectural Digest back in 2021.

Though McDavid might be taking a backseat to most of the wedding planning, it’s safe to say it will be a huge event across the NHL as the league’s most talented player officially goes off the market.