A few former Edmonton Oilers players are expected to hit the ice at Rogers Place tonight.

The Detroit Red Wings are in the Alberta capital as they try to exact revenge on an Oilers team that defeated them 3-2 in Overtime last month.

Klim Kostin, who became a fan-favourite with the Oilers’ faithful last season, will be the most anticipated former player making his return. The hulking 24-year-old Russian was traded to Detroit over the summer as Edmonton couldn’t afford to re-sign him.

Another player returning to the city after a stint with the team is David Perron, who played parts of two seasons with the Oilers between 2013 and 2014.

“Obviously, compared to the days that I was here, it’s a lot different,” Perron told Daily Hive. “When they got two of the best players in the world, if not the two best, it’s always special [to come back to play here] for sure.”

Perron indeed had to endure some tough seasons while playing in Edmonton. He was with the team in the thick of the so-called decade of darkness, with the team finishing in 28th place in each of the two seasons he played.

Despite the lack of team success, Perron was stellar with the team, potting a total of 33 goals and 76 points in 116 games while wearing an Oilers jersey. He was definitely a bright spot in some dark times.

The Oilers eventually traded Perron to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2014 NHL trade deadline in exchange for Rob Klinkhammer and a 2015 first-round pick (which was eventually traded to the New York Islanders for defenceman Griffen Reinhart).

Coming back to Edmonton, Perron told Daily Hive that the trip is always special for not only himself but his teammates as well.

“I enjoyed my time here for sure,” said Perron. “I think all the guys, we enjoy coming to Western Canada. I think it’s a special trip to a different kind of culture and way… it’s so exciting to step on the ice here.”

It’s been hard to ignore this Oilers team lately. As Connor McDavid and the rest of the team rattled off a 16-game win streak in December and January, Perron says he was paying attention to how the team was doing.

“The target became bigger and bigger every win that they would get,” said Perron. “I like when records are broken… I know there was one or two wins away from [the NHL record] here with the Oilers, but it happens; it is what it is.

“You find it impressive; you try and see what they have, like they have clarity and identity right now since the new coach came in; they play to it every single night.”

Perron is in his second season with the Red Wings. He is coming off a 56-point season in Detroit last year and has 10 goals and 24 points in 45 contests this season. There will no doubt be some added motivation to his game tonight.