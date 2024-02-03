Oilers' McDavid wins NHL's fastest skater competition

Was there ever really a doubt?

Kicking off the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition was the fastest skater event, and to little surprise, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid took the title.

Competing in the fastest skater was William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Mat Barzal, and McDavid. Barzal, who went fourth, was in position to win with a time of 13.519. However, he was trumped by McDavid, who flew around the ice for a time of 13.408. It marks the fourth time he has won the event in his career.

WANNA SEE SOME REAL SPEED!? Connor McDavid has now won the most Fastest Skater competitions in NHL history, with his 4th win 🏆 (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/gNnAWsokwM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 3, 2024



In year’s past, many hockey fans complained that the intensity in the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition was low due to a lack of motivation. The league heard the criticism, and responded by putting together a $1 million prize for the winner.

There are 12 players competing in this year’s competition. The five listed above will also be competing with Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Miller, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Elias Pettersson, Auston Matthews, and David Pastrnak.

The winner will be determined by a points system, with the winner of the first seven competitions being given five points. Second place receives four points, and so on. A player who finishes sixth place or lower receives zero points. At the end, the points are added up, with whoever has the most rewarded the $1 million prize.