11 things to see and do in Edmonton this month that are FREE

Looking to get out of the house this June but you’re feeling a little strapped for cash?

We’ve rounded up a list of 11 things to do in Edmonton this month that are totally free to check out:

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: The first of the Alberta Avenue Night Markets takes place June 30, and it’s free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends. For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.

What: Old Strathcona is known for its artsy and eclectic charm. Thankfully, there’s a map that can help you take in all of the mural art this area has to offer. On its website, the Old Strathcona Business Association features an illustrated guide to more than 70 works of art scattered throughout the side streets and alleyways in the area.

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.

What: Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, will be in Edmonton from June 8 to 11. The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors. There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated entirely on renewable energy.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: June 8 to 11

Cost: Free admission

What: This market is perfect for those who love shopping at local businesses. More than 45 small businesses will be at the market to showcase their unique and creative products, and there’s a variety of options. There will also be a photo-op and workshops, and swag bags for the first 20 people in line.

Where: Evario Events Centre — 950 Parsons Road SW

When: June 10

Cost: Free admission

What: You won’t want to miss a beat of the Downtown Spark Block Party! This free event will feature incredible acts including headliner William Prince, and Calgary’s Nice Horse, a fantastic country band that won Music Video of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards. Plus, there will be food trucks and a beer garden!

Where: Macdonald Drive & 101st Street

When: June 3 from 3 to 10 pm

Cost: Free

It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.

What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and this month is the perfect time to see all of the beautiful flowers blooming this summer. Best of all, it’s always free to explore!

What: It’s finally summer here in Edmonton, and it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy a picnic with some friends. Check out our curated list of the most scenic spots for a picnic in Edmonton.

What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!